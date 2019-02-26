Fairborn to benefit from possible legislation

FAIRBORN — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has proposed a gas tax through the Ohio Department of Transportation that would increase the current tax rate of 28 cents per gallon by 18 cents per gallon to a total of 46 cents per gallon to go toward additional funding for Ohio road construction. If the legislation passes, the 18 cent tax increase would go into effect July 1.

Officials from the City of Fairborn have expressed that the community would benefit from having additional money available for road projects. As it stands now, Fairborn will receive $1,067,249 of state funding in 2020; if the legislation passes and goes into effect July 1 this year, Fairborn would instead receive an estimated $1,843,350 in 2020.

“Yes, Fairborn would benefit from additional road repair money,” Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller said. “My concern is the implications. I know how gas prices change.”

Officials from the Fairborn engineering department have said that this year’s projects would not change as they have already been planned and budgeted through street levy funds, existing gas tax rates, state funding as well as grants.

“Additional funding would definitely impact the ability to move projects forward in the capital plan or allow for more local street resurfacing,” Fairborn City Engineer Thomas Lee Harris said.

Road projects this year include the installation of a roundabout at Col. Glenn Highway and Kauffman Ave. City officials said the roundabout has been designed and is anticipated to go to bid in the late spring or early summer months with construction aimed to start at the end of the summer season.

Xenia Drive is also slated this year to receive a new water line and pavement improvements from Dayton Drive to Broad Street. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road will also be resurfaced from Valle Greene Drive to Commerce Center Drive. Kauffman Avenue will also undergo construction from Lindberg Drive to Col. Glenn Highway.

Keller highlighted that the community is currently within “pothole season” due to the cycle of freezing temperatures followed by the use of salt to keep roadways clear and motorists safe.

“Some of the areas where we receive the most complaints regarding road conditions are slated for major improvements within the next two years and have received significant funding through state and grant monies,” Harris said.

Central Avenue is planned to be reconstructed in 2020 from Dayton Drive to Lindberg Drive. South Maple Avenue next year will have new water lines installed, undergo resurfacing and receive a multi-use path from Erie Drive to Doris Drive. Fairfield-Yellow Springs Road will also be resurfaced and receive a path from Spangler Road to the eastern city limit.

If the legislation passes that would put the gas tax into effect, Fairborn would receive an estimated 1,843,350 in state funding for road construction projects in 2020; 1,892,867 in 2021; 1,923,112 in 2022; 1,953,833 in 2023; 1,985,047 in 2024, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

