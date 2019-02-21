WTUE St. PatRock’s Day Party coming to Fairborn

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn is going green as WTUE, Dayton’s Rock Station, is taking over downtown Fairborn for the annual WTUE St. PatRock’s Day Party.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration is slated to take place, in collaboration with COHatch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at 103 W. Main St.

The St. PatRock’s Day festivities include music from three rock bands, food from local food trucks and ice-cold beer. WTUE will be broadcasting live from the party starting at 10 a.m. Locals are invited to wear some green and celebrate the occasion alongside officials from the City of Fairborn and COhatch, as well as the voices of WTUE including Christopher, Bman, Dent and the TUE Brew Crew.

Parking and WiFi is free. Wristbands are $10 for the whole day, and there will be tent coverage throughout the event area with only individuals 21 years and older permitted inside the tented/fenced off area. This event is a go rain or shine.

The band line-up includes Shadowlife beginning 10:30 a.m.; followed by Latter at 1:15 p.m. and concluding with Ithika beginning at 4 p.m.

The St. PatRock’s Day celebration began in the hallway of the WTUE Studios on Wilkinson Street and has taken place in a number of locations throughout the years, including McGuffy’s and Flanagan’s Pub.

“The city is excited for the opportunity to partner with both COhatch and WTUE to bring the St. PatRock’s Day Party to Downtown Fairborn,” Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson said. “We hope to build a new St. Patrick’s Day tradition in Fairborn for years to come.”

For more information and to keep up with the latest updates on the event, visit www.wtue.iheart.com or the event page at: http://bit.ly/stpatrocksday