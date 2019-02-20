Perales named chair of two House committees

COLUMBUS — State Representative Rick Perales (R-Beavercreek) was appointed chair both the Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee, and the Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Technology Committee for the 133rd General Assembly.

The appointment was made by Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford).

Perales is a retired United States Air Force Commander and was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. He previously served as vice chair of Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee in the 131st General Assembly.

“As a retired Air Force officer and chairman of the 132nd General Assembly’s BRAC and Military Affairs Task Force, I bring a personal and unique perspective to the military assets and personnel here in Ohio,” Perales said. “As chairman of the Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee, I will make it a priority to help strengthen our installations, ensure our veterans have the access and care they so desperately need, and commit to take care of our military families. These groups have sacrificed so much for our state and nation, and we owe it to them to get the job done.”

Additionally, Perales helped form the Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Technology Committee in 2014 under House Bill 292 and was the first chair. This committee brings together aerospace and aviation experts including industry leaders, academic experts, military representatives, and state government officials. The committee’s goal is to develop a singular, focused, statewide strategy that will unite often varying segments of the aerospace and aviation community, and ensure that Ohio’s already rich aerospace and aviation legacy will lead the nation for years to come.

“I am humbled to also be appointed once again as chairman for the Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Technology Committee,” Perales said. “This committee was established several years ago to ensure we are taking the necessary steps to enhance our assets and workforce in two major economic sectors — aviation and aerospace. I appreciate Speaker Householder’s confidence in appointing me to these vital committees, and I look forward to leading these groups in the 133rd General Assembly.”

Perales is serving his fourth term in the Ohio House. He serves the 73rd House District, which includes the western portion of Greene County, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.