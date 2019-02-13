Human trafficking discussion

XENIA — “Hidden in Plain Sight” will take an in-depth look at human trafficking 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at Xenia Community Center, 1265 W. Second St.

This is not only a national crisis it is also present right in our own communities.

The discussion will look at: What is Human Trafficking? Who is Vulnerable? How to prevent? How to identify victims? Why do victims resist?

It will also focus on how victims are rescued, rehabilitating victims and prosecuting predators. And how the community can help.

A panel of experts include Pastor Greg Delaney, Prosecutor Steve Haller, UD Professor Tony Talbott and Judge Adolfo Tornichio will provide their professional insight and answer your questions.

Organizations intimately involved in rescue and rehab will be present including the Safe Harbor House. Participants will also hear from human trafficking survivors.

The event is co-sponsored by the Greene County Tea Party, Reach 4Tomorrow, Woodhaven and Thrivent Financial.