Education Digest

OCU Dean’s List

CIRCLEVILLE — Jessica Curry of Beavercreek has been named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University for the fall 2018 Semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

Honors list released

TOLEDO — Mercy College of Ohio announced its fall 2018 honors list. The following Greene County residents were named to the dean’s list: Samantha Nunley of Fairborn is pursuing a BS in medical imaging and Danielle Worsham of Beavercreek is pursuing a BS in healthcare administration.

To be named on the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours.

Cedarville U Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University announced its dean’s list for fall 2018. The following Greene County residents were named to that list: Mary Collins, Jared Jacquish and Daniel Jaquish of Bellbrook; Megan Crum, Savannah Hart, Alexis Moore all of Beavercreek; Elizabeth Dunkel of Dayton.

Students receive scholarships

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay were awarded endowed scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The following Greene County residents received scholarships: Kyla Brandenburg of Fairborn was awarded the Ritz Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund; Jack DeLong of Fairborn was awarded the Joan R, Lewis ‘69 Scholarship Endowment Fund and Armani Robinson of Jamestown was awarded the Jeffire Wrestling Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Send education news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

