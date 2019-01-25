New county treasurer appointed

XENIA — Greene County Republican Central Committee appointed a new county treasurer Jan. 24 to fill the vacancy.

Kraig Hagler of Xenia, receiving the majority of the nearly-80 ballots cast, will serve the remainder of newly-elected Commissioner Dick Gould’s term as treasurer. He’ll relieve Chief Deputy Treasurer Sandy Brubaker, who filled in after Gould switched seats.

“You are the county’s banker, the manager of all cash, the handler of investments,” Gould said, prior to the candidates’ speeches. “It’s a financial position.”

Hagler was one of eight men to apply for the position. He introduced himself to the room full of committee members as a lifelong Greene County Republican.

“Earlier today you heard Dick refer to the county treasurer’s office as ‘the county bank.’ I am the only individual here with bank branch management experience,” Hagler said. “I understand what it’s like to have a staff that takes in deposits, that has to provide customer service on a daily basis.”

Hagler said he graduated from Wright State University with a degree in personal financial services. He managed Key Bank in Xenia, and has worked for the past three years as a fully licensed broker at Edward Jones in Beavercreek.

“I have lots of experience managing Greene County public funds already,” he continued. “Over the past eight years I’ve worked with clients … This experience will be needed from day one. We need to know where we are putting our money. We are in a rising interest rate environment and are restricted where we can put our money. It is important to know what that means and how we can invest our dollars responsibly.”

Hagler said he will step away from his current position and dedicate his full time to the treasurer’s office. He also said he intends to run for re-election in two years when his term is up.

The new treasurer is also president of the Greene County Council on Aging’s board, past president of Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce, a past Rotarian and is active in the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce.

“Greene County has always been my home. What I am offering you is consistency. Consistency in the job, consistency on the ballot going forward,” he said. “I’m here today to ask to be your incumbent. I have the background, the experience and I’ll be ready to go from day one.”

Lee Barker II of Fairborn, Karl Kordalis of Centerville, Trent Licklider of Xenia, Jarrod Martin of Dayton, Ryan Rushing of Beavercreek, David Simic of Xenia and Zach Upton of Dayton also applied for the appointment. Kordalis removed himself from the list last week.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Kraig Hagler of Xenia speaks to the Greene County Republican Central Committee Jan. 24 before his appointment to county treasurer. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/01/web1_Hagler.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Kraig Hagler of Xenia speaks to the Greene County Republican Central Committee Jan. 24 before his appointment to county treasurer. Greene County Republican Central Committee members appointed Kraig Hagler with a majority vote. Six other men submitted letters of interest for the position and spoke at the Jan. 24 meeting. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/01/web1_Hagler2.jpg Greene County Republican Central Committee members appointed Kraig Hagler with a majority vote. Six other men submitted letters of interest for the position and spoke at the Jan. 24 meeting.