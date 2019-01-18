Community pancake breakfast rescheduled

BEAVERCREEK — The annual Rotary Club of Beavercreek Community Pancake Breakfast at Beavercreek High School, proceeds from which benefit the Rotary and Beavercreek High School Music Programs, has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 9. The community breakfast was originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19, but is rescheduled due to the projected inclement weather this weekend.

The pancake breakfast costs $5 and provides each participant all you can eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Tickets can be purchased at the door, at Beavercreek Pizza Drive, from a Beavercreek Rotarian, or from a High School Music Program Member.

Last year the pancake breakfast provided $4,500 for Beavercreek High School to purchase new uniforms for its band members and $1,500 for Rotary projects in Beavercreek.