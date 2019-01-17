Education Digest

Ohio Wesleyan Dean’s List

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its 2018 fall semester dean’s list. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Local residents earning a spot on the dean’s list are: Elea Karras and Tia Karras of Bellbrook and Alex Riess of Beavercreek.

SMC recognizes students

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The following students have been named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester. The following Greene County students were named to that list: Haley Green of Fairborn and Margaret Hemmert of Beavercreek.

To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

WC Dean’s List

WILMINGTON — A number of area students have been named to the dean’s list at Wilmington College for the fall 2018 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average.

Tiffany C. Hayes, freshman and Riley A. Gatlin, sophomore of Beavercreek; Jenna L. Rittenhouse of Bellbrook; Jessica L. Fair of Cedarville; Katelyn N. Combs of Jamestown; Kayla A. Butler of Spring Valley; Mackenzie E. Brown, Emily S. Rinehart, Nicholas A. Silvis and Shelbi C. Mays of Xenia and Jonathan T. Clark of Yellow Springs.

Wheaton Dean’s List

WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Jhan Wagenaar of Xenia was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Local students recognized

CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Christian University College Students announced dean’s list for fall 2017 Semester. The following Greene County residents were recognized: Lazarus Allen and Jennifer Ellis of Dayton and Dion Lange of Fairborn. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

BU honor students

WACO, Texas — More than 4,400 Baylor University students were named to the dean’s academic honor roll for the 2018 fall semester. Students honored on the dean’s list are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours. Beavercreek resident Joshua Khalil Strakos Jr. was recognized. He is studying in the school of engineering and computer science.

Dean’s list announced

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester. Greene County residents named to tha tlist were: Nicolas Huggard of Bellbrook and Molly Lawson of Dayton.

Send education news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

