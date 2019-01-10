Museum to host Cincinnati Reds

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — National Museum of the United States Air Force visitors will have the opportunity to meet members of the Cincinnati Reds organization 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19.

Pitchers Cody Reed and Sal Romano; minor league infielder Brantley Bell; broadcaster Jeff Piecoro; Reds CEO Bob Castellini; Vice President and Senior Advisor to the General Manager Buddy Bell; Vice President of Player Development Shawn Pender; and mascot Mr. Red are scheduled to appear at the museum stop.

Museum doors open at 9 a.m. The visit will begin with a question and answer session, followed by an autograph session. Seating and autographs will only be guaranteed for the first 450 fans in attendance. Standing room will also be available for additional guests who wish to listen to the question and answer session.

One lucky fan will receive two tickets to the 2019 opening day game vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 28.

The visit to the museum by the Reds is part of the 2019 Winter Caravan, which will make a total of 17 stops in five states, covering 3,800 miles.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force includes free admission and parking and features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.

For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.