FCS hosts Lunch with Friends

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Senior Center hosted Lunch with Friends Jan. 10, inviting members to a spaghetti lunch to share alongside fellow members.

Lunch with Friends will take place once again 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17.