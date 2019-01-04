New year for BOCC brings changes

XENIA — There was a new face at the year’s first Greene County Board of Commissioners meeting Jan. 3.

Commissioner Dick Gould took the oath of office Dec. 28, leaving his position as county treasurer to take over Commissioner Alan Anderson’s seat. Gould won with more than 62 percent of the vote against Susan Lopez in the November election.

“I’m excited. I think these guys have a lot of great ideas. Sometimes they conflict but I think this will be a good group in which we can really do a lot, as I said at my swearing in, to make Greene County greater,” Gould said after his first meeting. “I’m looking forward to enhancing our relationship with the state and the base.”

Along with the new year comes re-organization of the board. At the annual public meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, the board will elect a president and vice-president, each for one year, as well as set regular meeting days and times and appoint board members to other county boards and committees.

Post-meeting at the work session, County Administrator Brandon Huddleson explained that while it would have been Anderson’s turn in the rotation to be president, traditionally the newly-elected commissioner does not become president. Commissioner Tom Koogler served as president in 2018.

During discussion, both Koogler and Commissioner Bob Glaser said they’d like to take the spot as president.

Both of their terms expire in 2021. Koogler has expressed his desire to run again and Glaser indicated he hasn’t yet decided.

Regardless, the next president and vice president will be selected on Tuesday by vote.

The board also talked about the treasurer vacancy. Greene County Republican Party Central Committee will announce the appointment to the treasurer’s position at a Thursday, Jan. 24 meeting.

According to Huddleson, Gould will speak at the meeting about the requirements of being treasurer, then each candidate will speak for five minutes, then a vote will be called. Huddleson said three people have submitted letters of interest so far.

Qualified individuals can send letters of interest to P.O. Box 401, Xenia, Ohio 45385 by Friday, Jan. 11, with questions to central committee chair Jan Basham at j.basham@roadrunner.com.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News New commissioner Dick Gould, right, attends his first meeting Jan. 3 alongside Commissioners Bob Glaser and Tom Koogler.