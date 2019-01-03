Mayor looks forward to 2019

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller highlighted that the city has much to look forward to in the new year as it builds upon the momentum built throughout 2018.

“There is a lot of positive things to look forward to in 2019,” Keller said.

New businesses

Menards is set to break ground in 2019. It will be located next to the new Kroger Marketplace. The city initially announced that Menards would make its debut in the city in 2017. Speedway at Five Points is also set to expand this year and Tudor’s Biscuit World as well as Dunkin’ Donuts will open and make a new home out of the community.

Interest has also been expressed in filling the former Kroger building on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

The mayor highlighted that city officials are having conversations with additional businesses that would bring additional dining options to Fairborn.

COHatch, which is “an organization that operates co-working spaces in locations in Springfield and Columbus” is set to expand into Spark Fairborn. Keller said the hope is to “bring more co-working space, business and people to Fairborn.

Construction

Construction on the roundabout, set to replace the intersection at Kauffman Avenue and Col. Glenn Highway, will begin in 2019, as well as construction aimed to improve Kauffman Avenue.

Red Oakes Development is planning more construction off Commerce Center Boulevard, along with The Sanctuary across from the wetlands of Garland. Keller added that the Bluffs on Trebien and Waterford Landing are planning complete a complete build out at both housing communities.

“They’re selling them faster than they can build them,” Keller said.

Construction on the new Fairborn Primary School is also set to continue. According to a recent press release by Fairborn City Schools, the project is on-time and under budget and is set to complete by 2020.

Events and more

The City of Fairborn will continue hosting the Fourth of July Parade, Bluegrass and Brews Festival, Easter egg hunt, roadway trash pickup and other annual events. Keller highlighted that attendance at the second annual Bluegrass and Brews festival, held in early August, had increased compared to its inaugural event in 2017.

Fairborn will continue to partner with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and is looking forward to the 400 new jobs that will be coming to the area after WPAFB was selected to host the F35 Acquisition and Program Management in late-2018. The city additionally looks forward to partnerships with Habitat for Humanity and Wright State University.

Fairborn parks earned a grant that will fund national fitness exercise equipment to go up this year.

Keller said blight removal — in order to provide shovel-ready areas to potential new businesses — will also continue throughout 2019.

“With the citizens help, we’ll keep moving Fairborn forward,” Keller said.

