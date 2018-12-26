Deer Heating and Cooling gives back

FAIRBORN — Deer Heating and Cooling was again in the spirit of giving as it is hosted the Eighth Annual Christmas Ham Giveaway Dec. 21. The business gave away 350 hams and five-pound bags of potatoes.

Participants did not need to identify themselves or prove their income “ham day” is its way of simply saying “Merry Christmas.”

Deer Heating and Cooling officials said employees look forward to each year as is its way of giving back to the community it serves. Deer is located at 351 N. Broad St.

“All of us really enjoy it,” Office Manager Heather Rehs said recently. “It’s our way to say thank you because the community supports our company so well. They treat our employees as family, so we want to say thank you and treat them like family as well.”

The Fairborn Police Department lent a hand to ensure that the giveaway went smoothly.

Deer Heating and Cooling additionally partners with the school resource officers at Fairborn City Schools to sponsor a local family in need.