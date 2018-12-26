Bikers give back

FAIRBORN — Chapter F members of the Fairborn Gold Wing Road Riders Association recently met up to grocery shop for 12 local senior families in need.

“We raise money and receive sponsor support year long in hopes of helping those during Christmas holiday with grocery food and supplies for their household,” Chapter F Spokesperson JoAnn Collins said in a press release. “We are blessed to have been doing this for over 30 years and depending on our funds determines how many families we get to support … We feel that spreading joy and support to those in the community that may need a little help at Christmas is very important especially this time of year when funds are often short due to high utilities bills.”

Chapter F members are connected with families from the Fairborn Christmas project, then phone the families asking about their special diet needs, how many to feed, pet needs and their wants for the grocery deliver so they get foods they like and can use. Chapter F participants included 26 individuals of all ages that went shopping for the grocery list items which took approximately three hours.

Chapter F members returned to Kroger the following day to line up their vehicles and load up the food for delivery. Collins said delivery typically takes approximately four hours.

“It’s two very long and busy days just for the shopping and delivery and that’s not counting the time spent to gather information from families about their shopping list or gathering sponsors and fundraising,” Collins said. “But when you see the smiles on their faces and tears of joy in their eyes as we bring in the groceries — it makes it so worth while.”

Collins highlighted that Chapter F members enjoy putting on the event but couldn’t do it without the help and support of Kroger, which helps with shopping and delivery arrangements, financial donations from Curvin Miller IV and Emily of Russell and Company, George Humerick and Gail of Prather Tax Service, Jerry Kennedy Financial Group, Chapter F member Pam Marshfield, Bob Lindsey and Miami Valley Quilters Guild, in addition to Sam’s Club associates, Tri State Forest Products employees, Jacob Barker Foundation and some anonymous donations in support of the cause. Fairborn Senior Center Happy Hookers donated lap quilts.

“Over the many years we hear stories of thanks, they thought no one cared, or they were forgotten, or had loss a loved one or their home and this seemed to give them a spark of joy making their Christmas brighter,” Collins said. “This is not just a motorcycle thing but a community working together for the betterment of helping those in need and to us it is truly the reason for the season.”

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

