County engineer retiring in May

XENIA — After 22 years of service, Greene County Engineer Bob Geyer will retire in the spring.

Geyer, who took office in January 1997, confirmed with the Gazette that he will retire Friday, May 31, 2019.

“I want to get out of here while I’ve got my mind and my health,” Geyer said in a phone call Dec. 21.

During his career as engineer, Geyer has been responsible for the maintenance of Greene County’s roads and bridges, including repair, replacement, improvement, and snow and ice removal during the winter. Before that, he spent 22 years in the private sector building roads and bridges around the country.

“I think I did what I promised to do when I got elected,” Geyer said. “I said the only promise I’m making is when I leave, I’ll leave the county in better shape than I found it.”

“The infrastructure, roads and bridges are as good as they’ve ever been,” he continued. “Whoever takes over will have money in the bank to start with. I’ve upgraded the entire department with personnel, equipment. The bridge levy every five years … allowed us to stay ahead of the curve on the bridges.”

Over the past few years, residents watched as historic covered bridges in Greene County came back to life, thanks to Geyer’s efforts. Using various federal grant funds and the local bridge levy, three original bridges were restored with crews fixing structural damages, restoring siding and roofs and adding fresh coats of paint to the landmarks.

“I think that it is important to preserve our history, especially our transportation history,” Geyer said at the dedication of the Ballard Road Covered Bridge in June 2017. “We’ve let way too many covered bridges go by the wayside … I think they’re magnificent structures.”

Two new bridges were also built on Charleton Mill Road and Hyde Road, Geyer said.

County Administrator Brandon Huddleson commended Geyer’s commitment to keeping the county’s roads and bridges in shape, as well as leveraging grant money for the bridges.

“In fact, the commissioners renamed one of them in his honor,” Huddleson added. “For years to come, people will be able to enjoy the Robert N. Geyer Charleton Mill Road Covered Bridge among the others due to Bob’s vision. Bob deserves to enjoy his retirement with his wife Kathy. We thank him for all he has done to make Greene County great.”

Geyer said his wife retired in March, and the two of them plan to move to Florida.

“Working every day with the guys, seeing things getting done, improvements being made — that was most satisfying,” Geyer said of his career.

According to Huddleson, when Geyer’s seat becomes vacant, the commissioners may appoint an interim engineer until the Republican Central Committee names the successor.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Greene County Engineer Bob Geyer and Peggy Dean, wife of the late Charles F. Dean, remove the cover from the Ballard Bridge’s historical plaque June 9, 2017 at the dedication ceremony. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/12/web1_GeyerHistoricalMarker.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Greene County Engineer Bob Geyer and Peggy Dean, wife of the late Charles F. Dean, remove the cover from the Ballard Bridge’s historical plaque June 9, 2017 at the dedication ceremony.