FCS giving back this season

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools is in the holiday spirit and is “giving back” this season.

“At this time of year it is amazing to see the caring and kindness in the Fairborn City School District,” the district said in a press release. “From staff to students, the school community combines efforts to help those in need in the Fairborn community.”

The Baker Middle School Administrative team contacted the Fairborn Lion’s club to support families in need in the Fairborn community this holiday season. Baker Middle School had a jeans month to month leading up to December for a $20 donation toward the Lions Club. Baker Middle School staff donated $930 dollars to the Lions Club to support families in need this holiday season. Fairborn High School held a “Jeans Month” as well and collected $1,100 to donate to the Lion’s Club for the Fairborn Christmas Project.

Baker Middle School National Junior Honor Society is donating $100 to the Fairborn United Methodist Church Snack-Pak program and will also be donating $300 to the Ronald McDonald House. The Fairborn High School Leo Club collected food and eyeglasses from all buildings in the district to help support the Fairborn FISH pantry and the Lion’s Club.

The Fairborn City Schools’ Student Ambassadors (Fairborn Intermediate, Baker Middle School and Fairborn High School) made tie blankets for Dayton Children’s Hospital and goodie bags for children who will be in the hospital over the holidays. This is a yearly project for the Student Ambassador organization. Students at Fairborn Primary School learned about homelessness and then hosted a “Pajama Day” to raise money to help homelessness in the community. These baskets filled with goodies will benefit children this holiday season. Fairborn High School ROTC supported the annual Fairborn Holiday parade by leading the parade this year.

Fairborn City Schools Fairborn High School and Stebbins High School, through the Community Blood Center blood drives, selected the Fairborn FISH Pantry for a $1,000 “Unity in Community” award. The event is sponsored by Universal 1 Credit Union.

During the month of December, Fairborn High School National Honor Society members volunteered to support the Snak Pak program and volunteered with Interact Club to wrap gifts as a fundraiser to help families. The students additionally volunteered at Fairborn Fire Station No. 2 for a holiday dinner in which they served students and families and helped students pick out a toy. The FHS Interact Club also hosted a “Hat Day” and collected canned food to donate to the Fairborn FISH pantry, resulting in the donation of two large boxes. The club also wrapped gifts to raise money for a family in need.