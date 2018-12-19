Firefighters host toy giveaway

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Firefighters Local 1235, in partnership with several community entities, recently hosted a Christmas Toy Drive that resulted in more than $10,000 worth of donations.

The firefighters worked with Fairborn City Schools to identify local families in need, which included more than 200 children. The children were given a “golden ticket” and were invited to a Christmas party and giveaway which was catered by Texas Roadhouse and City Barbecue at Station 2 in Fairborn. The Fairborn Senior Center donated its tables and chairs during the event.

Meijer also gave away $7,200 in gift cards and discounts, while the Fairborn Cement Company donated cash and hosted its own coat drive. The Fairborn Moose Lodge helped with the giveaway as well as it hosted a pancake breakfast, inviting the Pink Ribbons Girls to participate, and made a cash donation.

Bath Township and Fairborn citizens also donated cash and toys that they dropped off at the local fire stations.

“This is a huge effort from many individuals this year to make Christmas happen for quite a few kids in our community,” a press release from the City of Fairborn said.

Submitted photos Fairborn firefighters, in partnership with several community entities, recently hosted a Christmas Toy Drive that resulted in more than $10,000 worth of donations. Meijer gave away $7,200 in gift cards and discounts. Pictured are the firefighters shopping for gift items.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

