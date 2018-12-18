Party to appoint new county treasurer

XENIA — The Greene County Republican Party is seeking candidates to be Greene County Treasurer.

With the election of current treasurer, Dick Gould, to the Greene County Commission, a vacancy will occur.

Qualified individuals should send letters of interest to P.O. Box 401, Xenia, Ohio 45385 by Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

To qualify as a candidate, a person must be a qualified voter. According to the Ohio Revised Code, a qualified voter will be 18 years of age or older at the next November election; must have been a resident of Ohio for 30 days, immediately preceding the election; must be a resident of the county; must be registered to vote 30 days before the election; and must be a citizen of the United States.

Questions can be addressed to central committee chair Jan Basham at j.basham@roadrunner.com.

The party will announce the appointment at the Republican Central Committee meeting Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.