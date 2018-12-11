School construction on schedule

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City School District is moving forward with the building projects at Fairborn Primary School and Fairborn Intermediate School.

The building project schedule is on time and the foundation and building will start to progress in early March depending on the weather. The Fairborn Primary School building project schedule is on time and under the estimated budget. The Fairborn City School District Board of Education took action Dec. 6 to approve a resolution to accept the bids and award the contract for the construction of the new Fairborn Primary School to Monarch Construction. The total of this portion of the project is $23 million including alternates and is still under budget.

At the Fairborn Board of Education meeting, a presentation was made by the architects which gives the public a first look at what the new Fairborn Intermediate building will look like inside and out.

“We are excited that these bids came in lower than the architects estimates and that we can make the learning environments even better,” said Jeff Patrick, director of business affairs.

Patrick added that some of the alternates that will help to create learning environments include:

– Classrooms with open folding walls to facilitate co-teaching and working together.

– Flooring upgraded to rubber floor tile which has strong durability and longevity.

– Playground equipment upgrades to cost $140,000.

The wood athletic floor upgrade along with scoreboards will provide FCS with more gym space to be used for practices and games. These new buildings are being funded jointly from the proceeds from the bond issue passed by the Fairborn community in November 2016 and the State of Ohio Facilities Commission. Site work was started earlier this year in a separate bid contract that Monarch was also the lowest bidder on and that portion was completed on time and within budget. According to the district, any money saved on the new primary school construction will be used for additional building projects or demolition within the entire scope of the bond project.

“The ground has been prepared and early this spring the community will begin to see the actual construction of the building. This will be extremely exciting for the schools and community,” Superintendent Gene Lolli said. “The district is thankful for the support of the Fairborn community on this very important project that will benefit students, teachers and the community. Fairborn Primary School will open in 2020 and the new Fairborn Intermediate construction will begin at that time. The new Fairborn Intermediate School will open in 2022. This is truly and exciting time in the Fairborn City School District and community.”