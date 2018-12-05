Regional orchestra, community chorus to perform

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Regional Orchestra, along with the Fairborn Community Chorus, will perform its annual Christmas concert.

The event is slated for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

This year’s Christmas concert will feature full orchestral scores of many classic Christmas favorites including The Nutcracker Suite and the music of Polar Express. The program will conclude with a full chorus and orchestral presentation of Handel’s Hallelujah.

The concert is free and open to the public.

The Fairborn Regional Orchestra was formed as a collaborative project between the Fairborn Civic Band and Abiding Christ Lutheran Strings and includes musicians from across the Miami Valley. The Fairborn Regional Orchestra is under the direction of Gary Johnson, Dr. Phillipa Burgess and Mrs. Kathy Johnston.

The orchestra previously performed locally in August under included the theme “Music of Flight.” The concert included selections such as Gustav Holst “Mars,” John Williams’ theme from “E.T.” and “Harry Potter” and Elton John’s “Rocket Man.” The Fairborn Regional Orchestra additionally performed at this year’s Sweet Corn Festival.

