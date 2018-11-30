Local family reunited

The father’s name is Matthew Watkins. The children are Tyler and Kenna Watkins, who are both kindergarten students at Fairborn Primary School.

Submitted photos

The Watkins, a local military family, was reunited Nov. 28 when a father who was stationed overseas surprised his children with a visit to Fairborn Primary School.

Submitted photos

