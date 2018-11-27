Local church hosting free toy giveaway

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn United Methodist Church is serving local families in need as it will be hosting a free toy giveaway in the spirit of the holidays.

The free toy giveaway is slated to take place 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 in the church gym. The church is located at 100 N. Broad St.

The giveaway will include gently-used toys, books and stuffed animals. Some families will also receive bicycles, which will be be given away in a free raffle. One bike will be permitted per family.

“This toy drive is open to anyone needing toys for their children’s Christmas celebration,” a press release by the Fairborn United Methodist Church said. “We would love to have you and your family join us.”

The church’s Family Closet, offering free clothing, will also be open during the event. The closet served 290 families in 2017, including 962 adults, 123 teenagers and 380 children. Of the families served, 246 were from Fairborn and 44 were from neighboring communities, including Cincinnati.

The Family Closet supplied 13,178 articles of clothing, 695 pairs of shoes including 30 new pairs that were donated anonymously, 719 pairs of socks, 1,411 accessories and 224 coats as well as items such as diapers, lotion, shampoo and other donated hygiene products.

All clothing is donated whether used or new. The Family Closet can also accept donations, but items should not be stained or ripped and come from homes free of cats and smokers due to allergies.

The Family Closet’s normal hours are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9-11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. Call 937-878-5042 to check hours during the holiday season. Church officials said anyone needing clothing is welcome.

For more information or directions to find the church, call the office at 937-878-5042. Church services are held at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays, or view the 11 service online at www.forfairborn.org.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

