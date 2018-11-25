Posted on by

Honoring master gardeners


Submitted photo The 15-year anniversary award was presented by Garry Abfalter, Greene County Master Gardener Volunteer President, Jerry Haun to Thais Reiff, Pamela Carter along with Trevor Corboy, OSU Extension Greene County Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator.

XENIA — The Ohio State University Extension Greene County Master Gardener Volunteers held their annual banquet Nov. 13.

The evening featured a great time to recognize all the accomplishments from the previous year. Master Gardener Volunteers teach environmentally sound, research-based gardening practices to the citizens of Greene County. The following volunteers were recognized for their continued contributions.

– First time over 750 hours – Carol Brown

– 5-year anniversary – Rebecca Richardson, Bill Schieman, Jane Worth, Susan Stiles, John Giga, Libby Dominque, Norma Landis, Marilyn Parsons, Sarah Preston

– 10-year anniversary – Marcia Hilty, Kathy Mesaros, DiAnn Vyszenski-Moher

– 15-year anniversary – Carol Scriven, Thais Reiff

-20-year anniversary – Sandy McHugh

– Rising Star of Excellence in Education – Jane Worth

-Leader of Excellence in Education – Macy Reynolds

-Greatest Extension Supporter – Joyce Wailes

To learn more about OSU Extension or the Master Gardener Volunteer program, please visit greene.osu.edu or call 937-372-9971.

