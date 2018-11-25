Honoring master gardeners

XENIA — The Ohio State University Extension Greene County Master Gardener Volunteers held their annual banquet Nov. 13.

The evening featured a great time to recognize all the accomplishments from the previous year. Master Gardener Volunteers teach environmentally sound, research-based gardening practices to the citizens of Greene County. The following volunteers were recognized for their continued contributions.

– First time over 750 hours – Carol Brown

– 5-year anniversary – Rebecca Richardson, Bill Schieman, Jane Worth, Susan Stiles, John Giga, Libby Dominque, Norma Landis, Marilyn Parsons, Sarah Preston

– 10-year anniversary – Marcia Hilty, Kathy Mesaros, DiAnn Vyszenski-Moher

– 15-year anniversary – Carol Scriven, Thais Reiff

-20-year anniversary – Sandy McHugh

– Rising Star of Excellence in Education – Jane Worth

-Leader of Excellence in Education – Macy Reynolds

-Greatest Extension Supporter – Joyce Wailes

To learn more about OSU Extension or the Master Gardener Volunteer program, please visit greene.osu.edu or call 937-372-9971.