No one ate alone

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The Fairborn Senior Center, as well as a number of local churches, organizations and individuals, joined together to offer the community a free Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 22 at the senior center.

Fairborn Senior Center Executive Director Ellen Slone-Farthing said her goal for the meal is to ensure that no one eats alone. The food was made possible by donations from various churches, organizations and private individuals.

