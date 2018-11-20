Bridges of Hope seeks donations

XENIA — Bridges of Hope of Xenia hopes to be part of Giving Tuesday, Nov. 27.

Bridges of Hope, a homeless shelter and resource center in Xenia, is kicking off its capital campaign to raise funds for a sprinkler system and other capital improvements to their building.

With winter looming, Bridges of Hope is hoping for financial support from the community as officials look to open the shelter again in November as a year-round “Hub of Hope” for the hundreds in Greene County who have no other place to sleep. Last season BOH was able to provide shelter to nearly 110 people who otherwise wouldn’t have had a place to sleep at night, accounting for more than 2,000 nights of shelter. They also provided more than 300 meals and were witness to more than 1,000 volunteer hours. All this was done with only a temporary occupancy, housing men in the gym area and the women on a stage area with only a warming kitchen from which to serve meals.

#GivingTuesday is a nationally recognized day of generosity. Everyone, anywhere, can participate. Give of your time by volunteering and your dollars by giving.

In an effort to prepare for ministry, Bridges of Hope have set a #GivingTuesday fundraising goal of $10,000. This will help us finish out the year well by covering some of our operating and staffing costs. Organizers said they are continuing to raise funds for our much needed fire sprinkler system.

More details about the capital campaign can be found at https://skbridgesofhope-org.presencehost.net/how-to-help/fundraising-campaign.html.