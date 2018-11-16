Fairborn man to be sentenced for rape

XENIA — A Greene County jury found a Fairborn man guilty of rape last week.

Jerad Redic, 31, was on trial for allegedly assaulting and raping a female in a Fairborn home May 4.

According to a bill of particulars filed by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Redic threatened, physically assaulted and restrained the victim, including through strangulation, before engaging in nonconsensual sexual conduct.

The trial began in Common Pleas Nov. 5 and ended, after about three hours of deliberation by jurors, with four verdicts Nov. 9.

The jury found Redic guilty of one count of rape, and not guilty of a second count of rape, attempted felonious assault and abduction.

Assistant Prosecutor Charles “Bill” Morrison said he was pleased with the guilty verdict of rape, a first-degree-felony.

“We believe there was clearly evidence of sexual assault that occurred in this case,” Morrison said. “I’m a little disappointed the jury did not return a verdict as to the abduction and attempted felonious assault. But I understand where they came to the conclusion. It was a difficult case evidentiary-wise, but the jury came to a just conclusion to the most obvious, serious count — which was the rape.”

Morrison said witnesses for the state included the victim, a law enforcement officer, a Sexual Assualt Nurse Examiner, and a representative from the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to testify to DNA results.

Records indicate Redic was previously convicted of felonious assault in a 2014 case in Montgomery Common Pleas Court.

He is scheduled to be sentenced before Judge James Brogan Friday, Dec. 14. Morrison said Redic could face a maximum of 11 years for rape and an additional 10 years for the repeat violent offender specification. But the judge would have to give the maximum for rape in order to invoke that specification. Morrison said the state is also looking into revoking post release control, which could add additional time.

The defense attorney on this case did not return a call as of press time.

Redic https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/11/web1_Redic-1.jpg Redic