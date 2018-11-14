TLT, Glen Helen, hosting annual poetry reading

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Tecumseh Land Trust and Glen Helen Ecology Institute are sponsoring the seventh annual Glen Helen Solstice/Holiday Poetry Reading from 7-9:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 in the Vernet Ecological Center, 405 Corry St. near the Antioch College campus. The popular holiday event regularly attracts an enthusiastic audience of over a hundred for an evening of original poetry in a warm, natural setting.

Twelve scheduled poets from southwest Ohio will share original poems based on the winter solstice in places akin to Glen Helen, Antioch College’s 1,000-acre nature preserve. Focusing on this year’s theme, “Shadows and Light,” poets will no doubt use their imaginations to go well beyond the physical implications of winter equinox to include the emotional, philosophical and spiritual.

After the scheduled readings, there will also be a wine and cheese reception, followed by a lively open mic session. A suggested $5 donation will benefit Glen Helen and the land trust. Go to www.tecumsehlandtrust.org, contact krista@tecumsehlandtrust.org or call 937-767-9490 for more information.

Tecumseh Land Trust holds a permanent conservation easement on all 1,000 acres of Glen Helen, guaranteeing that it will forever remain a nature preserve. Within the Glen are more than 12 miles of protected streams and hundreds of acres of forest, along with a prairie, trails and educational facilities. In total, the land trust has preserved 27,500 acres.