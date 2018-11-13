Getting ready for the season

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The wreath at the Fairfield Commons Mall is officially lit and ready for the Christmas season. The mall recently hosted an event that included the wreath lighting, reindeer, Santa visit, children activities and more.

