Greene County to honor veterans

GREENE COUNTY — A number of Greene County communities and organizations will be hosting ceremonies in the coming days to say “thank you” to the men and women who have served in the nation’s armed forces to defend America’s freedom and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Veterans Day is Sunday, Nov. 11.

Beavercreek

The City of Beavercreek Veterans Day Ceremony is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 N. Fairfield Road.

Colonel Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing and Installation commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will serve as the guest speaker. Parking is available on Fairwood Drive and at the Church of the Nazarene. Limited bleacher seating is available and lawn chairs are welcome. Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture Department at 937-427-5514 or emailparks@beavercreekohio.gov for more information.

Fairborn

The annual Fairborn Veterans Day ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St. Guest speaker will be Colonel Jay Smeltzer, commander, 445th Maintenance Group of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Also participating will be elements of the Air Force Band of Flight and WPAFB Honor Guard. The public is welcome to attend.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

The National Museum of the United States Air Force will highlight Veterans Day by offering visitors an opportunity to talk with more than 30 veterans who will be stationed at aircraft throughout the museum as part of the “Plane Talks” program. It will run 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at the museum.

Veterans participating in the event include retired crew chief and flight nurse, as well as navigators, pilots and engineers who have flown on aircraft such as the AC-130, B-1, B-25, B-52, B-58, C-47, C-123, C-124, C-130, C-141, EC-121D; F-4, F-22, F-89, F-101, F-105, F-106A, H-43, KC-97, RF-101, SR-71, T-39, UH-1P and VC-137C (Air Force One).

Jamestown

Veterans have been invited to a Veteran’s Day lunch at Greeneview Middle School. Each veteran will introduce themselves and will be treated to a Thanksgiving dinner.

Xenia

The Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center is having its Annual Veterans Dinner 5-7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12. Reservations were required. For more information call 937-376-0282 or visit the center at 130 E. Church Street.

Tecumseh Elementary School will host a Veteran’s Day assembly beginning 1:30 p.m. in the gym.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

