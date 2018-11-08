Donate shoes to help HALO

XENIA — Donate gently worn, used and new Shoes from now until Nov. 16 to help raise funds for Helping Animals Lost and Orphaned (HALO) in Xenia.

HALO provides innovative science-based behavior modification for shelter and rescued animals with the goal of finding and keeping forever homes. HALO offers support to the local community by providing behavior consultations with a certified behaviorist and training with top notch trainers to those in need. HALO offers assistance to individuals in the community with the overall care of their companion animal. HALO provides a much needed service to those who would otherwise have to surrender their beloved pet to the shelter.

HALO is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization, funded by donations. The new state of the art kennel and training facility is nearing completion. This facility will be a temporary home of SAFE PETS dogs, shelter dogs in need of behavior modification before adoption, and those dogs in need of extensive training.

Ask friends, family, neighbors and co-workers to donate too.

Collected shoes are used to support micro-enterprise vendors. Micro-enterprises are small businesses in developing nations. They are typically operated by one person or family and friends, depending on size.

The following participating local businesses are drop off points for shoe donations: Live Better Massage & Relaxation, Gypsy-Alley Boutique, Tonya’s Pampered Pets, A Cut Above Salon, Anderson Williamson Insurance, Devil Wind Brewery, Docton Animal Clinic, Broken & Beloved, Xenia Community Schools and Xenia Daily Gazette.

Contact Cathy Winter Brown 937-768-0932, publicrelations@halok9behavior.com for more information.