Gould tops Lopez in commission race

XENIA — Longtime Greene County Treasurer Dick Gould became a county commissioner Nov. 6 when he beat Democratic challenger Susan Lopez.

According to unofficial results posted by the Greene County Board of Elections, Gould won, 41,388-24,245, and will fill the seat that opened when he beat incumbent Alan Anderson in the May primary.

Gould was elected county treasurer in 2011 and has said the board needs the experience of a financial professional. Gould’s background includes serving as a Fairborn Police Department officer for 12 years, working as a public accountant and opening a real estate firm.

“I have the experience, education, and community involvement that can best bring new, good-paying jobs to Greene County,” Gould in a pre-election questionnaire. “I have served as Greene County Treasurer for nearly eight years. There, I oversee the collection of nearly $700 million and invest over $130 million. I am a certified public accountant with a master’s degree from Miami University. As the commissioner position deals largely with financial and management issues, I believe my background and experience makes me the most qualified candidate.”

Gould said his top priority is to focus on job growth.

“My top priority is to focus on job growth. We need to continue to attract quality businesses that will provide good-paying jobs and opportunities for our residents,” he said. “To achieve this, we need to have a total of our county’s assets, and our weaknesses. We must market those assets to targeted businesses and industries, while at the same time work to lessen our weaknesses. I am active with multiple chambers of commerce and with our regional job creating organizations. Through these activities, I have regular contacts with job creators and site selection professionals. I also have regular contact with local government officials and economic development departments. Combining the knowledge and contacts gives me the ability to recognize opportunities and make sure the proper people are working together to get the jobs here.”

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

