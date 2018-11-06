Xenia homeless shelter kicks off capital campaign

XENIA — Bridges of Hope, a homeless shelter and resource center in Xenia, is kicking off its capital campaign to raise funds for a sprinkler system and other capital improvements to their building.

With winter looming, Bridges of Hope is hoping for financial support from the community as officials look to open the shelter again in November as a year-round “Hub of Hope” for the hundreds in Greene County who have no other place to sleep.

“Hunger and homelessness are epidemics that sadly affect too many members of our community,” said Marlene Labig, a board member for Bridges of Hope. BOH hopes to stem that epidemic, one person at a time.

Last season BOH was able to provide shelter to nearly 110 people who otherwise wouldn’t have had a place to sleep at night, accounting for more than 2,000 nights of shelter. They also provided more than 300 meals and were witness to more than 1,000 volunteer hours. All this was done with only a temporary occupancy, housing men in the gym area and the women on a stage area with only a warming kitchen from which to serve meals.

As part of the capital campaign, Bridges of Hope seeks to make improvements to the facility and expand operations so that the shelter can provide the facility and support that each person needs.

After acquiring the old Simon Kenton Elementary building from the city of Xenia in the fall of 2017, the work has been continuous to clear out the old to make room for the new. Rooms have been cleared. Temporary walls have been removed. Heating and cooling systems are being updated. A new upgraded fire alarm system is being installed at cost. More than a dozen teams came through during the summer months to do work on the building. And yet, much more work needs to be done, including a crucial sprinkler system on which full occupancy hinges. BOH seeks both one-time donations as well as regular supporters.

More details about the capital campaign can be found at https://skbridgesofhope-org.presencehost.net/how-to-help/fundraising-campaign.html.