Armed Forces Hub now open

BEAVERCREEK — The Mall at Fairfield Commons cut the ribbon on a new area for local military personnel and veterans on Oct 25.

The Armed Forces Hub presented by Germain Honda not only gives back to active duty and retired military personnel, but will also give the opportunity for recruiters to reach out to those interested in joining one of the Armed Forces. It will also showcase ways that the local community can give back to those in service.

“Wright Patterson Air Force Base is a large part of our community and we are grateful for all that have served or are serving our country” said Leanne Rubosky, General Manager at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in a recent press release.