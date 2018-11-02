Task force seizes meth in county stash house

BATH TOWNSHIP — A man is in the Greene County Jail after the nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine were seized from an apparent stash house in Bath Township.

Acting on a tip about possible drugs being stored in an apartment, the Agencies for Combined Enforcement (ACE) Task Force found more than 90 packages wrapped in duct tape inside the apartment. The crime lab confirmed it was 94 pounds, five ounces of meth.

Michael Bailey, 30, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; and two counts of possession of criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.

According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the three-bedroom apartment had very few personal items in it.

“This illicit drug has continued to become more and more of a problem in Greene County over the past several years,” the release said. “This seizure is one of the biggest seizures of ‘meth’ in Ohio so far this year and is also the largest in Greene County history. A.C.E. Task Force cases for trafficking in ‘meth’ have risen 813 percent over the first nine months of 2018 in comparison with 2017.”

The sheriff’s office said the seizure was made possible by citizen involvement and cooperation between the sheriff’s office and the ACE Task force.

Bailey is being held on $100,000 the release said.