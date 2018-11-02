Jamie’s turns up heat, raises funds

FAIRBORN — Jamie’s Tire and Auto Service turned up the heat on cancer and raised $1,229 for the Circle of Victory.

The Circle of Victory supports individuals who are battling cancer by not only helping underwrite cancer treatment, but medication, wigs, prostheses and other cancer-born financial burdens.

For three days through October, individuals could walk into any Jamie’s location to take a photo with a team member. They then posted the photo on Facebook and tagged the business. For every photo posted, Jamie’s donated $15 to the Circle of Victory.

Jamie’s additionally hosted a donation-based lunch Oct. 27 that offered hot dogs, hot chocolate and popcorn with proceeds benefiting the Circle of Victory. The team also purchased several shirts from the Pink Medics.

According to a spokesperson from Jamie’s Tire and Auto Service, a number of individuals from the business have been impacted by cancer, and a team member’s wife is currently receiving treatment for breast cancer. The spokesperson added that Jamie’s plans to host the fundraiser again next year.

Submitted photos Jamie’s Tire and Auto Service recently hosted a fundraiser to benefit the Circle of Victory. They raised $1,229. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/11/web1_jamies2.jpg Submitted photos Jamie’s Tire and Auto Service recently hosted a fundraiser to benefit the Circle of Victory. They raised $1,229. Submitted photos Jamie’s Tire and Auto Service recently hosted a fundraiser to benefit the Circle of Victory. They raised $1,229. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/11/web1_jamies1.jpg Submitted photos Jamie’s Tire and Auto Service recently hosted a fundraiser to benefit the Circle of Victory. They raised $1,229.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.