Posted on by

Trick or treat, smell our feet

,

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Families from throughout Greene County gathered to celebrate Halloween by trunk-or-treating Oct. 31 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Families from throughout Greene County gathered to celebrate Halloween by trunk-or-treating Oct. 31 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.


Children dressed in a variety of costumes. Some were scary, while others were dressed as television or movie characters. Some trick-or-treated chose to dress as an animal, match with a sibling and more.


Children dressed in a variety of costumes. Some were scary, while others were dressed as television or movie characters. Some trick-or-treated chose to dress as an animal, match with a sibling and more.


Trunk or treating means that cars will park and open their trunks to invite trick-or-treaters instead of having children approach a home during Halloween.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Families from throughout Greene County gathered to celebrate Halloween by trunk-or-treating Oct. 31 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

Children dressed in a variety of costumes. Some were scary, while others were dressed as television or movie characters. Some trick-or-treated chose to dress as an animal, match with a sibling and more.

Children dressed in a variety of costumes. Some were scary, while others were dressed as television or movie characters. Some trick-or-treated chose to dress as an animal, match with a sibling and more.

Trunk or treating means that cars will park and open their trunks to invite trick-or-treaters instead of having children approach a home during Halloween.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Families from throughout Greene County gathered to celebrate Halloween by trunk-or-treating Oct. 31 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/11/web1_fairtreat5.jpgWhitney Vickers | Greene County News Families from throughout Greene County gathered to celebrate Halloween by trunk-or-treating Oct. 31 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

Children dressed in a variety of costumes. Some were scary, while others were dressed as television or movie characters. Some trick-or-treated chose to dress as an animal, match with a sibling and more.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/11/web1_fairtreat6.jpgChildren dressed in a variety of costumes. Some were scary, while others were dressed as television or movie characters. Some trick-or-treated chose to dress as an animal, match with a sibling and more.

Children dressed in a variety of costumes. Some were scary, while others were dressed as television or movie characters. Some trick-or-treated chose to dress as an animal, match with a sibling and more.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/11/web1_fairtreat8.jpgChildren dressed in a variety of costumes. Some were scary, while others were dressed as television or movie characters. Some trick-or-treated chose to dress as an animal, match with a sibling and more.

Trunk or treating means that cars will park and open their trunks to invite trick-or-treaters instead of having children approach a home during Halloween.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/11/web1_fairtreat2.jpgTrunk or treating means that cars will park and open their trunks to invite trick-or-treaters instead of having children approach a home during Halloween.