Volunteers learn fish tagging

XENIA — Greene County Parks and Trails volunteers gained additional knowledge in fish identification at their monthly training program at GCP&T’s Narrows Reserve during a presentation by Kip Brown, a fish biologist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, who demonstrated electroshock tagging to capture fish from the Little Miami State and National Scenic River.

Participants learned about the secret lives of fish and basic fish identification as well as the life history of several species.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Greene County Parks and Trails is invited to attend as a guest at its volunteer training sessions that are held each month the Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road. A variety of topics are featured with no special training or knowledge required to become a GCP&T volunteer.

All volunteer training is free to current and potential volunteers. For more information, contact Greene County Parks and Trails at 937-562-6440 or email info@gcparkstrails.com.