Local church to host blood drive

FAIRBORN – Mary Help of Christians Church is teaming up with Community Blood Center to host a community blood drive 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 10 in the parish center, 954 North Maple St.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the special edition “Get in the Game For Life” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE. The “Get in the Game For Life – Lifesaving Blood Donor” campaign celebrates November as the time of year when football championships are made. The CBC fall t-shirt honors donors as champions for saving lives.

CBC is expanding the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at select community blood drives. Platelets are blood cells that help control bleeding. Plasma is the fluid component that helps maintain blood pressure. Both are vital to the treatment of cancer, organ transplant, burn, and trauma patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B-positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services by visiting www.GivingBlood.org. There, individuals can also learn how to make a first donation, organize a blood drive or bring our education program to a school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.