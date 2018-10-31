Posted on by

Pumpkins light the night

,

Barb Slone | Greene County News Greene County Parks & Trails held its annual Pumpkin Glow Oct. 26-27 at Russ Nature Reserve. In addition to glowing pumpkins, the event featured on-sight carving and a pumpkin slingshot. For more information visit www.gcparkstrails.com, email info@gcparkstrails.com or call 937-562-6440.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Greene County Parks & Trails held its annual Pumpkin Glow Oct. 26-27 at Russ Nature Reserve. In addition to glowing pumpkins, the event featured on-sight carving and a pumpkin slingshot. For more information visit www.gcparkstrails.com, email info@gcparkstrails.com or call 937-562-6440.


Barb Slone | Greene County News Greene County Parks & Trails held its annual Pumpkin Glow Oct. 26-27 at Russ Nature Reserve. In addition to glowing pumpkins, the event featured on-sight carving and a pumpkin slingshot. For more information visit www.gcparkstrails.com, email info@gcparkstrails.com or call 937-562-6440.


Barb Slone | Greene County News Greene County Parks & Trails held its annual Pumpkin Glow Oct. 26-27 at Russ Nature Reserve. In addition to glowing pumpkins, the event featured on-sight carving and a pumpkin slingshot. For more information visit www.gcparkstrails.com, email info@gcparkstrails.com or call 937-562-6440.


Barb Slone | Greene County News

Greene County Parks & Trails held its annual Pumpkin Glow Oct. 26-27 at Russ Nature Reserve. In addition to glowing pumpkins, the event featured on-sight carving and a pumpkin slingshot. For more information visit www.gcparkstrails.com, email info@gcparkstrails.com or call 937-562-6440.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Greene County Parks & Trails held its annual Pumpkin Glow Oct. 26-27 at Russ Nature Reserve. In addition to glowing pumpkins, the event featured on-sight carving and a pumpkin slingshot. For more information visit www.gcparkstrails.com, email info@gcparkstrails.com or call 937-562-6440.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Greene County Parks & Trails held its annual Pumpkin Glow Oct. 26-27 at Russ Nature Reserve. In addition to glowing pumpkins, the event featured on-sight carving and a pumpkin slingshot. For more information visit www.gcparkstrails.com, email info@gcparkstrails.com or call 937-562-6440.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Greene County Parks & Trails held its annual Pumpkin Glow Oct. 26-27 at Russ Nature Reserve. In addition to glowing pumpkins, the event featured on-sight carving and a pumpkin slingshot. For more information visit www.gcparkstrails.com, email info@gcparkstrails.com or call 937-562-6440.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_DSC00007.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News Greene County Parks & Trails held its annual Pumpkin Glow Oct. 26-27 at Russ Nature Reserve. In addition to glowing pumpkins, the event featured on-sight carving and a pumpkin slingshot. For more information visit www.gcparkstrails.com, email info@gcparkstrails.com or call 937-562-6440.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Greene County Parks & Trails held its annual Pumpkin Glow Oct. 26-27 at Russ Nature Reserve. In addition to glowing pumpkins, the event featured on-sight carving and a pumpkin slingshot. For more information visit www.gcparkstrails.com, email info@gcparkstrails.com or call 937-562-6440.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_DSC09866.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News Greene County Parks & Trails held its annual Pumpkin Glow Oct. 26-27 at Russ Nature Reserve. In addition to glowing pumpkins, the event featured on-sight carving and a pumpkin slingshot. For more information visit www.gcparkstrails.com, email info@gcparkstrails.com or call 937-562-6440.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Greene County Parks & Trails held its annual Pumpkin Glow Oct. 26-27 at Russ Nature Reserve. In addition to glowing pumpkins, the event featured on-sight carving and a pumpkin slingshot. For more information visit www.gcparkstrails.com, email info@gcparkstrails.com or call 937-562-6440.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_DSC09897.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News Greene County Parks & Trails held its annual Pumpkin Glow Oct. 26-27 at Russ Nature Reserve. In addition to glowing pumpkins, the event featured on-sight carving and a pumpkin slingshot. For more information visit www.gcparkstrails.com, email info@gcparkstrails.com or call 937-562-6440.