Pumpkins light the night

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Greene County Parks & Trails held its annual Pumpkin Glow Oct. 26-27 at Russ Nature Reserve. In addition to glowing pumpkins, the event featured on-sight carving and a pumpkin slingshot. For more information visit www.gcparkstrails.com, email info@gcparkstrails.com or call 937-562-6440.

