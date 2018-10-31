Raising Canes open for business

BEAVERCREEK — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its chicken finger meals made its Beavercreek debut Oct. 30 at 4384 Indian Ripple Road.

This is Raising Cane’s 400th restaurant system-wide.

The new restaurant kicked off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a year followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone and the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce.

“I’ve lived in the area for 16 years and can’t tell you how excited we are in Beavercreek to have a Raising Cane’s to call our own,” said General Manager Martina Stiles. “We’ve assembled an amazing crew and the new restaurant is in an amazing location, across the street from the Greene Shopping Center. Our Beavercreek restaurant will feature local community graphics from our neighboring schools, like jerseys and helmets from Beavercreek High School and Kettering Fairmont High School. We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and can’t wait to get more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the growing company earned the distinction of being among the top-three quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman and Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Oct. 24, Stiles and her fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with Feed The Creek.

“Feed The Creek is an amazing Beavercreek organization that provides food for children in our area in order to reduce childhood hunger and promote healthier bodies, minds, relationships and grades,” Stiles said. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer with them for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Beavercreek’s new Raising Cane’s are 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. This marks the second Raising Cane’s in the Dayton area, the 28 in Ohio and 400 system-wide.