Stay safe this Halloween

GREENE COUNTY — Trick-or-treating will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31 in Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Cedarville, Fairborn, Jamestown, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Xenia and Yellow Springs.

To ensure that all of the superheroes, princesses, ghosts and goblins are safe, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base recommends making sure they can be seen.

According to the SafeKids Worldwide website, “Kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween as on any other day of the year.”

That doesn’t have to be a scary or ominous foreboding for your child’s fun night of getting goodies from friends, neighbors and select homes. Children’s costumes can be a safe one by adding reflective wristbands, tape, glow sticks and flashlights. This way, drivers and cyclers can readily see the child and maneuver around them, and children can clearly see traffic, ensuring their safety.

Costumes shouldn’t include masks, hats or other designs that restrict their line of vision or hinder them from walking and seeing what’s ahead or to their side view.

A Wright-Patterson Air Force Base pediatrician suggested that kids should have a healthy dinner before going out to collect their many treats, because that will limit their desire to eat the sweet treats they’ve collected.

Those giving out treats can also remember that candy isn’t the only option to hand out to children. Pencils, stickers, crayons and coloring books can also be an alternative to handing out sweets.

The base safety office also encourages the use of Halloween safety tips from the Red Cross:

– Walk on sidewalks, not in the streets

– Look both ways before crossing the street

– Cross the street only at corners

– Don’t hide between or cross the street between parked cars

– Wear light-colored or reflective-type clothing so you are more visible

– Plan your route and share it with your family. If possible, have an adult go with you

– Carry a flashlight to light your way

– Keep away from open flames and candles: Costumes can be extremely flammable

– Visit homes that have porch light on

– Accept your treats at the door and never go into a stranger’s house

– Use face paint rather than mask that will impair your vision

– Be cautious of animals and strangers

– Have a grown-up inspect your treats before you eat them

– Don’t eat candy if the package is already opened

– Remember, small, hard pieces of candy are a choking hazard for young children

Lastly, if parents are letting someone else take their kids out on Halloween, make sure it is a responsible adult. Talk to your trick or treaters about general safety: don’t go inside of the houses, to backyards, sheds or cars. Don’t try to pet other people’s dogs or cats.

For more tips on Halloween safety, visit: www.safekids.org/tip/halloween-safety-tips.