A spooktacular story time

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

An alien, astronaut, unicorn, butterfly, dragon, wonder woman made a stop at the Fairborn Community Library Oct. 26 for the weekly story time.

The Fairborn Library hosts story time for tots 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays. In the spirit of Halloween, youngsters were invited to sport their costumes during the Oct. 26 event.

