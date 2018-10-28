Township receives grant for playground equipment

BATH TOWNSHIP – The Bath Township Board of Trustees landed a grant that will be used to purchase three commercial playground systems which will be erected in the township park next spring.

The township trustees unanimously approved purchasing the playground systems during the Oct. 17 township meeting which secured a 100 percent matching-funds grant from GameTime, a commercial playground equipment manufacturer. Each year, GameTime offers up to 100 percent matching funds for playground projects through Oct. 31.

“We wanted to move forward with this project, so we could apply for the matching funds grant before the Oct. 31 deadline,” Township Trustee Steve Ross said.

In August, Greene County Parks and Trails (GCP&T) pledged $25,000 in grant funding towards the township park project, and GCP&T Director Jon Dobney has submitted a request for payment to the Greene County Board of Commissioners, according to Bath Township Fiscal Officer Elaine Brown.

Robert Greiwe, President of DWA Recreation, Inc., presented several renderings of the three playground systems to the board of trustees during the township meeting. Greiwe, who is a local representative for GameTime, provided a quote of $93,199.79 for the playground equipment, plus $28,850 to install all three structures, $11,800 for concrete curving around the structures, and $4,855 for engineered wood fiber playground surfaces.

“These three additional costs could vary, depending on who does the work and when we install the playground equipment,” Brown said.

Plans to renovate the park, which is located behind the township building at 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road, have been in the works for several months. Township trustees turned to GameTime and Greiwe to design affordable playground areas that would comply with current ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) safety standards and new ADA (American Disabilities Association) guidelines. Greiwe told township trustees that the PrimeTime playground systems provided a wide selection of colorful components, including climbing zones, slides, and mega rocks, but cost less than other playground systems manufactured by GameTime.

“Greene County Parks and Trails has installed GameTime playground equipment, and Jon Dobney recommended the company,” Ross said. “GameTime has a good reputation locally too.”

The largest playground system, which will replace one of two existing jungle gyms in the park, will cost $55,289. A smaller playground system, which will replace the other existing jungle gym, comes with a price tag of $19,974. The third playground system, which is the smallest of the three structures, will cost $15,544.

Brown said all three playground systems, which have been ordered, added up to $90,807, minus $45,403.50 for the GameTime matching grant discount, plus $2,291.29 for shipping charges, leaving a balance of $47,694.79 the township paid for the new playground systems. She also noted that the $25,000 GCP&T grant will be apply toward additional project expenses.

In July, township trustees decided to remove all the existing playground equipment from the township park, with the exception of two swing sets, after Greg Hennecke, Ohio Plan Risk Management representative, recommended replacing the deteriorating equipment.

“We will be removing swing set #1 and replacing the hardware on swing sets #2 and #3,” Ross said.

During the Aug. 29 township meeting, the board of trustees approved the construction of a gaga ball pit by Eagle Scout Candidate Alex Hooper, a longtime member of Fairborn Boy Scout Troop 72. The scout will move forward with the Eagle Scout project in the next several months.

In other business, Bath Township Road Supervisor Michael Rhoades reported that all four road paving projects in the township are completed. He also submitted a proposal from a local business to replace all the doors at the township building. After the trustees reviewed the proposal, they asked Rhoades to obtain two more estimates for the project.

Ross also commended Rhoades and the township road crew for their outstanding work during the 2018 Bath Township road construction season.

“I have received several compliments from township residents about how nice Byron Road is now,” Ross said. “The other roads look very nice as well.”

The Oct.31 township meeting has been cancelled. The Bath Township Board of Trustees will meet again in regular session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7 at the township office, 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road. The public is welcomed.

Submitted photo Robert Greiwe, President of DWA Recreation, Inc., presents several renderings of the three GameTime playground systems that will be erected in the Bath Township Park next spring. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_bathgrantmeeting.jpg Submitted photo Robert Greiwe, President of DWA Recreation, Inc., presents several renderings of the three GameTime playground systems that will be erected in the Bath Township Park next spring.

By Linda Collins For the Fairborn Herald

Linda Collins is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

Linda Collins is a freelance writer for Greene County News.