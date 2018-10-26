Russ Nature Preserve will light up the night

BEAVERCREEK — Pumpkin artists and carvers are prepping hundreds of pumpkins for Greene County Parks & Trails’ (GCP&T) annual Pumpkin Glow.

The glow will be held 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, at Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road.

GCP&T Director Jon Dobney said the event will offer families a chance to create lifelong memories.

“Between the hundreds of glowing pumpkins, kids in costumes and the popular pumpkin slingshot, guests of all ages will find a great way to celebrate Halloween. Nearly 800 pumpkins will be part of the event with the Pumpkin Glow being held in the Lovely Nature PlayScape,” Dobney added. “The family-friendly event offers something for everyone.”

Families will be able to enjoy the carved pumpkins on display, funny pumpkin faces, pumpkin displays as well as the popular pumpkin slingshot.

Approximately 500 mini-pumpkins have been purchased for the pumpkin slingshot, which is always popular with children of all ages.

Children are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes as they trick-or-treat their way through the pumpkin glow display. The first 100 kids each night will receive a free pumpkin sling bag.

The Glen Helen Raptor Center will present a program featuring live owls Friday, Oct. 26, a Rock on Ice pumpkin carving demonstration will be featured Saturday, Oct. 27.

A local food vendor will offer kettle popcorn, hot dogs, hot cider and hot chocolate for a nominal fee while Halloween music will fill the air. The event is free and open the public.

For more information visit www.gcparkstrails.com, email info@gcparkstrails.com or call 937-562-6440.