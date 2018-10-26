Readers can win cash by picking football games

XENIA — There is still plenty of time for readers of the Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald and Beavercreek News-Current to try to win $1,000 weekly during football season.

Your Greene County newspapers partnered with Power Points to bring you the Ultimate Football Contest. It’s easy to enter. Each Friday in the daily papers and Thursday in the News-Current, an entry form will appear with the week’s games. There will be NFL and college games from which to choose.

Simply pick the winner of each game and list them on the entry form with your most confident pick first, descending to your least confident pick. For example, if you pick Cincinnati to beat Tampa Bay and have no doubts, list Cincinnati in slot 16. If you are picking the Browns to beat the Steelers but aren’t feeling too good about that pick, place it in slot one. There are 136 possible points each week. Whomever gets the most points wins.

Also, don’t forget to fill in the tiebreaker box. The first tiebreaker is total points scored in a particular game. The second tiebreaker is total offensive yards in a particular game. If there are ties after that, judges will draw one entry at random.

We need the entry form in our office at 1836 W. Park Square in Xenia by 2 p.m. Thursdays to meet Power Points’ deadline. During Thanksgiving week we need them a day earlier.

Make sure your name and contact info are legible, and remember there are two teams in New York, so make sure to distinguish Jets or Giants.

No one from Greene County has won the grand prize.

Here are the top local scores for the first two weeks we participated:

Week 6: Ronald Forrer, Fairborn, 122 points. Grand prize winner had 135 points.

Week 7: Brock Bukiewicz, Beavercreek, 116 points. Grand prize winner had 130 points.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.