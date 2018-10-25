Munster makes stop in Fairborn

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on the classic television show “The Munsters” made an appearance in Fairborn Oct. 24. He brought along the show’s hot rods, the Munster Coach and the Dragula.

The Munster Coach.

Patrick gave attendees the opportunity to take selfies with him and purchase autographed “Munster” merchandise.

The Dragula.