Decoy offers variety of classes, events

BEAVERCREEK — Decoy Art Center differentiates itself as an art center instead of an art studio.

“We used to be a studio, but people kept thinking that it was our own personal studio,” said owner Tabitha Guidone. “We changed it so that people would know that this is an art center — open to the community, a place for them to come and create.”

Often mentioned in the same sentence as mall-dwelling pottery paint shops, many have never explored the creative hub that exists right in their local community. Tucked between the Beavercreek Community Public Library and Monkey Bones Tattoos, Decoys building is nondescript, but step through the doors and find a business that is anything but common. This one building boasts a walk-in area for paint-your-own-projects including ceramics, glass, slate and canvas.

Classes in anything from drawing and wheel thrown ceramics to soap making workshops and a fully functional clay lab with 24-hour access passes are only the beginning. Decoy has created an artist community under one roof, and they stay connected.

“If you or your child has taken an art class at Decoy Art Center, look for Decoy Art Center Classroom Connection group on Facebook to stay in the know of classes.” said Decoy painting instructor Kristin Bailey.

The patrons of Decoy are a melting pot of ages, backgrounds and skill levels as the business offers classes regularly for anyone, 6 months old through advanced artists.

“At 6 months old little ones are already exploring everything in their world with all of their senses,” Bailey said. “And everything can become an immersive art and sensory experience for them.”

A community favorite is the Teen Drawing Club, an after school art club for anyone 12 to 18 years old who has an interest in drawing.

“It’s become a safe place for many of our local kids,” said Decoy instructor and Mural Machine owner Tiffany Clark.

Decoys upcoming and annual free and family friendly Great DXRD Halloween Party is set to occur 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Costumes strongly encouraged.

Decoy Art Center can be reached at 937-431-4838 or visit their website at www.decoy-art.com for more information.