Engineering demonstrations at Ferguson Hall

BEAVERCREEK — Engineering demonstrations were the highlight of the evening as students in grades seven through nine converged at Ferguson Hall in Beavercreek. The event gave students in the various engineering programs jointly offered by Beavercreek Schools and Greene County Career Center to demonstrate their knowledge to their family members.

The partnership between the two districts enables students who excel with hands-on learning to advance their knowledge of aviation and aerospace principals. App creators, computer science for innovators and makers, flight and space and automation and robotics are all offered at both Coy and Ankeney Middle Schools. This school year, introduction to engineering design was added at Ferguson Hall for freshmen.