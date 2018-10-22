City prepares for spooky weekend

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

City employees were setting up Main Street Oct. 19 to host Fairborn’s annual Halloween Festival, slated to take place Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct 21.

Individuals setting up the main stage, where numerous live performances are slated to take place.

More than 60 booths and more than 15 food vendors are expected to offer items during the Halloween Festival.

The event aims to please all members of the family by offering rides, games, shopping, live performances and more, in addition to spooky events after the sun sets.

Public works employees setting up the grounds for the city’s annual Halloween Festival.