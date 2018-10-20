The Preserveopens Alzheimer’s Special Care Center

BEAVERCREEK — JEA Senior Living announces the opening of Preserve at Beavercreek Alzheimer’s Special Care Center.

The Preserve at Beavercreek is a part of a family-oriented company with a heritage and enduring commitment to serving people living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

JEA’s founder, Jerry Erwin, was inspired to develop these unique memory care facilities as a result of his own mother’s journey with Alzheimer’s disease.

The specialized care provided at Preserve at Beavercreek begins with design and décor. Well-trained, professional staff executes JEA’s proven dementia-care program, “Meaningful Moments.” The Meaningful Moments program is exclusive to JEA and is built on a commitment to meeting individual resident needs to provide the highest quality of life possible.

Preserve at Beavercreek Alzheimer’s Special Care Center will offer private, semi-private, and shared living options.

Distinctive amenities will include: 24 hour on-site licensed nursing, picturesque courtyards with walking paths, beautifully designed seating areas, and thoughtfully appointed dining rooms to support and nurture our residents.

In addition,staff of Preserve at Beavercreek will be available to provide educational resources and facilitate caregiver support groups.

JEA Senior Living is a privately owned and operated management and development company based in Vancouver, Wash. Over the past 30 years, JEA Senior Living has managed, consulted and owned more than 50 care centers. For more information, visit www.jeaseniorliving.com.